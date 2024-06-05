Diddy Faces Possible Indictment Over Sexual Assault, Case To Be Present To Grand Jury

Sean “Diddy” Combs is on the brink of a potential federal indictment as agents reportedly prepare to bring his sexual assault accusers before a grand jury.

CNN recently reported that the U.S. Justice Department is actively seeking to file criminal charges against the music mogul.

A few days ago, it emerged that investigators had notified potential witnesses about the possibility of testifying in front of a federal grand jury in New York City. While these witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony, federal investigators are meticulously gathering evidence and questioning various sources to build a robust case.

According to inside sources, investigators are exceptionally thorough, ensuring that any potential indictment is “bulletproof.” Many accusers who have previously filed lawsuits against Diddy have already been interviewed by federal officers and are cooperating fully with the investigation. Some have even provided evidence they believe could be pivotal.

The investigation, which started from multiple sexual assault allegations filed against Diddy last November, is now focusing on more severe accusations of sex trafficking, as well as money laundering and illegal drug activities.

One particularly disturbing claim involves a male sex worker who alleges victimization by Diddy, with incriminating footage reportedly in the hands of federal agents.

This investigation gained public attention in March following raids on two of Diddy’s properties by Homeland Security. During these raids, various pieces of evidence were seized.

Although Diddy was not present at the time and has not been arrested, his alleged accomplice, Brendan Paul, was detained at Miami airport for possession of marijuana and cocaine. Paul has since accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time.