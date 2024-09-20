Diddy Faces Possible Life In Prison If Convicted In Federal Indictment

Diddy could be facing a huge sentence after authorities arrested him on Monday.



Diddy could be facing the possibility of life in prison after authorities arrested him on Monday night for charges of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as noted by XXL. As explained by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a press release on Tuesday, the racketeering conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the sex trafficking charge also carries a maximum sentence of life in prison as well as a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. For transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy could face another maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He’s currently behind bars at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, failed to get him out on bail at his arraignment on Tuesday. Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson alleged in court that Diddy has reached out to witnesses and victims in the past and is a threat to do so again. Additionally, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky explained that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring,” as caught by CNN.

Agnifilo had offered up a $50 million payment for bail and was willing to have his client remain on house arrest in Miami with nonstop surveillance. He still plans to appeal the decision.

“He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” Agnifilo told reporters afterward. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”