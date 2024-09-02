DIDDY FEDERAL INVESTIGATION REPORTEDLY FOCUSES ON MIAMI HOTEL

Diddy, following public accusations of sexual misconduct, is facing a federal investigation — an investigation that is now reportedly trying to figure out what he was doing at one Miami hotel.

TMZ reports that federal prosecutors from New York’s powerful Southern District have subpoenaed an (unnamed) hotel in the Florida city. They are asking for records involving Diddy and his ex Daphne Joy, dating all the way back to 2008.

The subpoena asks not only for information about when Diddy and Joy stayed there, but also how they paid, contact information, IP addresses, hotel surveillance footage and more.

The outlet reports that the subpoena was issued within the past couple weeks, so it appears the investigation into Diddy is still ongoing.

This is not the first time the federal government has gathered information on Diddy. Back in March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security.

A Homeland Security Investigations representative told TMZ at the time: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The case is reportedly being handled by the Southern District of New York in relation to the multiple allegations recently brought against Diddy for sexual harassment and misconduct.

The day after the raids, Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement.

It reads: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”