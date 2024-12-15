Diddy has dropped his appeal to be released on bail until the start of his trial next year

Sean “Diddy” Combs has dropped his appeal to be released on bail until the start of his trial next year.

The voluntary dismissal means the hip-hop mogul will remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until the start of his criminal trial in May.

“Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court’s denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal,” reads the document filed by his attorneys.

The filing comes more than two weeks after a Manhattan federal judge turned down Combs’ request to be released on bail ahead of trial, arguing there was “compelling evidence of Combs’s propensity for violence” as well as evidence that he poses “a serious risk of witness tampering.”

Combs’ lawyers had argued that the hip-hop star could be released on a $50 million bond and be confined to house arrest with “near-total” restrictions.

In response, prosecutors alleged that Combs had been attempting to “subvert the integrity” of the case from jail and that he would continue to do so if released.

Among other arguments against Combs’ release, the judge in the case cited evidence that the rapper had “initiated and had unexplained communication” with a witness who had been called to testify before the grand jury and had likely violated prison rules since his September indictment.

Combs is charged with running a wide-ranging criminal enterprise with the goal of satisfying his need for “s3xual gratification.”

Allegations include that Combs held “freak off” parties during which he and other participants would drug victims and coerce them into having s3x.

Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 5.