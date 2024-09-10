Diddy has put his Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million

Embattled Music executive and Rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs has put his Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million.

According to a report by PageSix, sources close to Diddy say that the sale, “comes as no surprise to insiders, despite the recent controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul.”

The source says that “Combs had already planned to sell the home” which was raided by Homeland Security as part of an investigation in March, though Combs has not yet been charged with anything.

The property is located in the highly coveted ‘Platinum Triangle of Los Angeles’ which includes the Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills and Bel-Air.

The home is along a stretch known as “Billionaire’s Row,” where nearby neighbours include the likes of Kylie Jenner, tech moguls Evan Spiegel and Sean Parker and the legendary Playboy Mansion.

Diddy purchased the two-story mega-mansion on 1.3 acres with 13,000 square feet of living space 10 years ago for $40 million.