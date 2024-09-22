Diddy is desperate to speak to his children

Music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a difficult situation while being held in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) of the tough Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

According to sources close to the family, his chief concern while in his 10 ft. x 8 ft. cell is his children.

Although Diddy is holding up well given the circumstances, he’s reportedly desperate to speak to his seven children. The family’s close circle is leaning on one another and turning to faith for strength, particularly after his shocking arrest earlier this week.

Diddy has seven children—Quincy, Justin, Christian “King,” Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and two-year-old Love. While some of his children are adults, the younger ones, especially 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, are currently staying with a friend of their late mother, Kim Porter, in Los Angeles.

The arrest has hit the family hard, with Diddy’s eldest sons, Justin and Christian, attending his bail appeal hearing, where a judge denied his bond request, deeming him a danger. Despite having no bail set and being placed on suicide watch, Diddy is said to be focused on his kids, hoping to contact them soon.

At MDC Brooklyn, Diddy has limited privileges, including just one hour of recreational time and three showers per week. While family and friends are permitted to visit periodically, it’s unclear how often he can communicate with them.