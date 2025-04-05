Diddy is now facing additional criminal charges in his ongoing federal case in New York, as prosecutors have filed a third superseding indictment against him. The new charges include s3x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, bringing his total number of criminal charges to five.

The new allegations, according to the indictment, involve an individual identified as “Victim-2” and span from 2021 to 2024. Diddy’s legal team has previously referred to the alleged victims in the case as former girlfriends, with “Victim-1” being identified as his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

With these additional charges, Diddy now faces two counts of s3x trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges, and his trial is set to begin on May 5.