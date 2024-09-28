Diddy Maimi bash featuring n@ked woman buffet resurfaces

The party, co-hosted by MAC, Hennessy, and Microsoft, took place in 2004, with big names like Will Smith, Diana Ross, and Owen Wilson, and many more in attendance.

The party also featured a nude woman serving as the centerpiece of a food platter.



According to TMZ, Diddy’s parties are front and center in the federal indictment for sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering.

Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16 after he was indicted by a grand jury.

The music mogul pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The indictment alleges Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” claiming he also used his business empire to “creat[e] a criminal enterprise” in which associates engaged in or attempted to engage in “sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Prosecutors alleged Combs engaged in “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse” including “verbal, emotional, sexual and physical abuse,” accusing Combs of “striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking” women and alleging his employees helped facilitate and cover up his abuse.