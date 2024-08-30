Diddy Named Among Notable Personalities Part Of Investors In Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout

According to a recent list filed in federal court, it has come out that Elon Musk’s X attorneys, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is owned by some people, including billionaire Bill Ackman and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This information was disclosed as part of a lawsuit filed by former workers, who are requesting reimbursement for arbitration costs they paid after Musk bought the website.

Since Musk acquired the business (then known as Twitter) and took it private in 2022, this list offers the public its first comprehensive view of who co-owns the app. It is, however, unclear how up-to-date the list is. X’s attorneys made the list public recently after first submitting it to the court in June 2023.

In the past, X claimed that the identity of its investors was private due to “routine practice and policy,” but following the court filing, a federal judge in California decided to make the name of the site’s almost 100 owners public.

Some of the owners of the gigantic social media company are well-known, based on the list that has been making the rounds online since the court filing.

Some of the notable names on the list are:

Sean Combs Capital is a business that has previously been allegedly linked to the American rapper Diddy—previously known as Puff Daddy.

The list also reveals the Pershing Square Foundation owns a stake in X(Twitter). If the name sounds familiar, that’s because of its link to it, founded by billionaire investor Bill Ackman 20 years ago, which explains why the name seems familiar.

Through his Lawrence J. Ellison Revocable Trust, which is purported to handle Ellison’s assets and estate, Oracle founder Larry Ellison is listed among the other owners.

The Silicon Valley venture capital firms 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia can be found across the list.

Naturally, it’s right for Musk and SpaceX’s Elon Musk Revocable Trust to appear on the list as well.

Additionally, HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud was listed.