Diddy publicist Nathalie Moar quits after more than 20 years

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ publicist, Nathalie Moar has reportedly quit her role after more than 20 years in the wake of his arrest and jailing in connection with a federal s3x trafficking case.

Nathalie Moar, 55, was head of communications for the rapper for more than two decades, but on Wednesday morning, September 18, her phone had been disconnected and her email was ‘no longer active,’ according to Mail Online.

‘Nathalie is gone,’ the source said. ‘She is 100 percent gone. She quit today and had no other choice. She had to quit what else was she going to do? This situation left her with no other option.

‘Diddy was her entire world. She will surely be deposed for this if she has not been already. She has most likely had her cell phone confiscated – who knows what is on there.’

The Australian native, who initially moved to New York City to start a career as a commercial photographer, was hand-picked by Combs, 54, to be part of his leadership team back in the late 1990s and was by his side as he grew his $400 million empire.

She served as executive vice president of communications at Combs Enterprises where she played an extensive role in shaping his image and his portfolio of businesses, starting with his fashion label, Sean John, in 1998.

She went on to launch both Sean John’s Unforgivable and I Am King fragrances, Cîroc Vodka variants, the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and the documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, as well as working on his VOTE OR DIE and Diddy Runs the City campaigns.

Moar, who is CEO of Moar Magic, stuck by Combs in the wake of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against the music mogul back in November, in which the singer claimed he engaged in sex trafficking and abused her.

The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of striking, punching and dragging women, throwing objects and kicking them – and getting his personal assistants, security and household staff to help him hide it all.

‘Not guilty,’ Combs told a court, standing to speak after listening to the allegations with his uncuffed hands folded in his lap.