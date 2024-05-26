DIDDY REPORTEDLY UPSET AT RELEASE OF CASSIE ABUSE VIDEO: ‘THERE WAS AN AGENDA’

Diddy has reportedly told at least one close friend that there was a larger “agenda” surrounding the release of the viral assault video of the mogul’s then-girlfriend, Cassie, from 2016.

A source close to Diddy told The New York Post that the embattled mogul is furious about the video’s release, and insists that it only tells half the story.

“He’s incensed,” the source said to the outlet. “Especially about the video. He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video.

The source continues: “It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction.”

The source’s claim is buttressed by the fact that Diddy’s pinned tweet, which can be seen below, is a statement from December 2023 that says his accusers, presumably including Cassie, are “individuals looking for a quick payday” while insisting that he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”