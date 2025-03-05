Diddy Sued By Bad Boy Co-Founder Shortly After He Filed Suit Against Mogul’s Mother

Diddy is being sued by the co-founding partner and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Kirk Burrowes – just days after Burrowes also filed a lawsuit against the mogul’s mom, Janice Combs.

According to PEOPLE, Burrowes’ lawyer Tyrone Blackburn filed an 18-page complaint against Diddy in a New York court on Friday (February 28), alleging a “deeply disturbing” and “toxic environment of coercion, fear and psychological manipulation.”

Burrowes accuses Diddy of repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and coercion, including unwanted advances and inappropriate conduct during business meetings. He also alleges Diddy used violence, blackmail and financial extortion to force him into giving up his 25% stake in Bad Boy.

Burrowes previously sued Diddy in 2003 for allegedly deceiving him out of $25 million when the mogul stormed into his office holding a baseball bat and forced him to sign a contract that forfeited his ownership in Bad Boy.