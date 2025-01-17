Diddy Sued For Alleged Assault Of Teen Girl In 2000

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing another serious legal battle, as a new lawsuit accuses him of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2000.

TMZ reported that the lawsuit claims that the incident occurred after the teenage girl, identified as Jane Doe, was offered a ride by the music mogul in Manhattan following a babysitting job.

According to the report, the girl was initially hesitant but eventually agreed to accept the ride with Diddy and two unnamed men. However, she became frightened when they did not drop her off at her home. Diddy allegedly gave her a drink to calm her down, which made her groggy.

The lawsuit claims that after becoming disoriented, she was taken to another location, where the alleged sexual assault took place. Jane Doe states that she was later abandoned in the lobby of her building.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, citing financial losses, physical injuries, emotional distress, and significant pain resulting from the alleged incident.

In response, Diddy’s legal team issued a statement rejecting the claims, reiterating that the rapper and entrepreneur has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone, regardless of their gender or age.

They emphasized that while lawsuits may be filed for various reasons, the legal process would reveal the truth, and they expressed confidence in Diddy’s ability to prevail in court.

The lawsuit comes just one day before the premiere of Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, a documentary on Peacock.

The documentary features producer Tim ‘Dawg’ Patterson, who illuminates the wild parties held by Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, during their childhood.

Patterson details the chaotic and often controversial scenes that unfolded during those gatherings, which were filled with alcohol, drugs, and a range of adult behaviors.