Diddy Sues NBC For $100M Over Kim Porter Death Conspiracy In Documentary

Diddy has gone on the counter attack and sued NBC for $100 million over claims related to the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday (February 12), the Bad Boy boss accuses the media conglomerate, including its streaming service Peacock, of airing a documentary that “shamelessly advances conspiracy theories” about him.

Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and also faces more than 40 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, has denied all allegations made against him.

The mogul’s lawsuit against NBC focuses on one particular part of Making of a Bad Boy that covers the death of his former partner Porter, with whom he shares three children.

The documentary features an interview with Porter’s previous boyfriend, Al B. Sure!, who details seeing the model shortly before her death, saying: “It was two, three weeks prior to her murder — am I supposed to say ‘allegedly’?”

An autopsy (which is also mentioned in the documentary) ruled that the model died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47, with no foul play suspected.

“The documentary advances the false narrative that it cannot be a ‘coincidence’ that Ms. Porter and others in Mr. Combs’s orbit have died, in a malicious attempt to insinuate that Mr. Combs murdered them,” the complaint reads.

NBC have yet to comment on the filing, which does not name Al B. Sure! as a defendant.

Diddy’s lawsuit also objects to the film including the testimony of a man called Courtney Burgess, who has claimed that he is in possession of videos of Puffy having sex with celebrities, including possible minors.

The record executive has already sued Burgess for $50 million for making “false and defamatory statements” about him.