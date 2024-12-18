Diddy Suffers Setback As Judge Rejects Claim Government Leaked Cassie Assault Video

Diddy has suffered yet another setback in his sex traffing case as a judge has rejected his claim that prosecutors leaked the footage of him assaulting Cassie in 2016.

Judge Arun Subramanian issued a ruling on Monday (December 16) denying the Bad Boy boss’ motion for an evidentiary hearing on “alleged government leaks of case information.”

“As to the Intercontinental Hotel video, Combs [Diddy] has not carried his burden to show that the government leaked it to CNN,” the judge wrote. “Combs argues that ‘the most likely source of the leak is the government,’ but he doesn’t point to any sound basis for this conclusion.”

Judge Subramanian also said that prosecutors submitted evidence he reviewed privately that “presents compelling evidence that CNN’s source was not in fact the government.”

He added: “And importantly, nothing in CNN’s presentation of the video even hinted that the source was a government agent.”

His ruling concluded: “The Court reminds the public that whether the government can prove Combs’ guilt in this case will turn on the evidence presented at trial, not in a ‘trial by newspapers.’”