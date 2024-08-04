Diddy Tapes Featuring Jennifer Lopez Caused Rumored Ben Affleck Divorce, Suge Knight Alleges

Suge Knight has already made some seriously shocking claims on his prison podcast, and his most recent involved Jennifer Lopez and Diddy’s alleged secret tapes. In a new episode of Collect Call, the former Death Row boss shared his theory on J-Lo’s rumored divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck. According to him, it’s possible that the FBI confiscated tapes from Diddy during the raids of his mansions earlier this year, and that some of them included Lopez.

Obviously, this is unconfirmed. From there, however, he speculated that the FBI contacted Affleck about the tapes and caused a rift in his relationship with Lopez. “I’m quite sure they [FBI] probably called,” Knight said. “And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck. It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife.’”

Suge Knight Has A Bizarre Theory About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rumored Split

“When he seen the sht that her and Puff was doing and who they be doing it with, I’m quite sure that they gave his a* those tapes and I’m quite sure he can never look at her the same,” he continued. “I’m quite sure they headed for divorce because that’s a man who had a good life… Great parents don’t spend a lot of money. Ain’t tripping off paparazzi, he’s living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all tha extra sht out and now that muthafcka he want out.”

