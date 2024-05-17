Music executive, Diddy’s alleged mule, Brendan Paul, won’t be going to jail as he has struck a good deal in his drug case.

His lawyer, Brian Bieber, said “Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety.”

A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney confirms this as well, telling TMZ this was a standard offer to a non-violent defendant with no priors, who was arrested for a possession case instead of a much more serious trafficking case.

The rep confirms Brendan has enrolled in a drug diversion program which should last about 6 months. Technically, the case and charge are still pending until the course is completed, but there’ll be no jail time or probation if Brendan completes the course without issue.

Recall that Brendan was slapped with one felony count of drug possession following his March arrest at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Brendan, who previously worked as Diddy’s main assistant, was booked after authorities allegedly found cocaine and marijuana candy in his bag during a search.

The arrest notably occurred at around the same time as raids on the rap mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes as part of an investigation into recent allegations of sex trafficking, illegal gun possession and more.