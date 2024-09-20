Diddy’s ‘Depravity’ Being Explored In New Documentary From ‘Quiet On Set’ Producers

Diddy and his alleged sex crimes will be the subject of a new documentary from the makers of the Nickelodeon docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The NY Post reported Wednesday (September 18) that the new project is being financed by the Investigation Discovery network and “traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity.”

Alleged victims and people who knew Diddy before the fame will provide “harrowing testimony” through the documentary. Rolling Stone is also participating and will be providing in-depth reporting.

The multi-episode series is set to premiere on Max in 2025.

In other news, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) has been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York since Tuesday (September 17) when he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He will remain there until the trial begins after being denied bail twice already, with a judge deeming him a “danger” to the community.

The federal jail has an infamous reputation having been described as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy” since it was opened in the 1990s, according to the Associated Press.

In their unsuccessful argument for their client to be granted bond, Diddy’s lawyers raised concerns about the “horrific” conditions at MDC Brooklyn, citing the murder of an inmate this past summer as well as four inmate suicides in the last three years.

They also pointed to other cases in New York where judges have expressed concerns about “food contamination” and “hazardous physical conditions,” as well as the jail being “infested with drugs” and “plagued by violence.”

The facility has previously housed other high-profile inmates such as R. Kelly, Fetty Wap and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein.



Although he’s reportedly being held in the Special Housing Unit due to his celebrity status and the nature of his alleged crimes, Diddy will still be living modestly behind bars.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy boss is allowed just three showers per week and one hour of daily recreation time, in addition to receiving three meals a day that he has to eat alone.