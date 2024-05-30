Diddy’s ‘Girlfriend’ Yung Miami Goes AWOL On Him Amid Assault Saga

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has unfollowed music mogul Diddy on Instagram. This move comes in the wake of leaked footage showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, leading to renewed speculation about the relationship between Yung Miami and the rapper.

Yung Miami, who has been linked with Diddy on and off since 2022, has also stopped following him on X (formerly Twitter). However, it remains unclear whether she was previously following him on this platform. Despite these changes, Diddy continues to follow Yung Miami on Instagram.

The decision to unfollow Diddy comes shortly after the emergence of disturbing footage from 2016, showing the Bad Boy boss assaulting Cassie in a hotel corridor. He has since apologized for the incident, but Yung Miami has yet to publicly comment.

Adding to the intrigue, Yung Miami recently posted a photo of her and Diddy on Instagram, hinting at a possible reconciliation.

The post, which was quickly deleted, referred to them as “Bobby and Whitney,” a reference to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s tumultuous relationship.

Yung Miami has faced scrutiny following sexual assault allegations against him, particularly after being named in a lawsuit by producer Lil Rod. The producer, who worked on Diddy’s 2023 LP The Love Album: Off The Grid, alleged that Yung Miami smuggled drugs for Diddy and received money in exchange for sex.

Yung Miami indirectly addressed these claims on social media, dismissing them as internet rumors. Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Yung Miami has an alibi for the day she is alleged to have flown drugs to Diddy, further complicating the narrative.