Diddy’s lawyer withdraw ahead of sex trafficking trial



One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys, Anthony Ricco, has withdrawn from the rapper’s legal team just months before his high-profile sex trafficking trial.





Ricco filed a motion on February 20 in a New York federal court, requesting to step down as counsel, citing an inability to continue representing Combs effectively.





“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Ricco stated in the filing.





He did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure, citing attorney-client privilege, but noted that his decision followed discussions with Combs’ lead attorney, Mark Agnifilo.





Ricco assured the court that his withdrawal would not impact the trial, as Combs still has five other lawyers on his defense team. A judge must approve the request before it becomes official.





The development comes as Combs, 55, faces serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial, scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.