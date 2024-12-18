Diddy’s Lawyers Release Statement Following 3 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Attorney Tony Buzbee has given the assurance that he would file individual lawsuits on behalf of 120 alleged victims of indicted business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

However, Diddy’s legal team has categorically denounced the new lawsuits, describing them as “full of lies.”

According to reports from TMZ, the new lawsuits involve three unnamed accusers who allege that Diddy drugged and raped them, with claims that the incidents occurred much more recently than previous allegations. The earliest of these new claims dates back to 2019, with all three accusers stating that they were under the influence of alcohol provided by Diddy before they became disoriented and unconscious.

The alleged incidents share striking similarities, with all accusers claiming they attended parties with Diddy before being taken to hotels or his residence in the Hamptons.

Two of the accusers allege that they were assaulted in hotels, with one claiming to have been raped in Diddy’s suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street—the same location where federal agents arrested him in September 2024.

One allegation involves a claim that the rape was filmed by Diddy’s associates, who allegedly paid the victim $2,500 on Diddy’s behalf. The other two accusers, however, do not state that they received any payment. These new allegations contribute to a growing list of legal challenges for Diddy, with previous claims dating back to the early 1990s.

In light of the latest developments, Diddy’s lawyers have made it clear to TMZ that they intend to fight these allegations vigorously. They stated, “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

Currently, Diddy remains in custody at MDC Brooklyn. He is facing serious charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. While his attempts to secure bail have been unsuccessful, he plans to fight his case during his May trial.