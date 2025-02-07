Diddy’s legal team reacts to sexual assault lawsuit filed by two women

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has responded to a new lawsuit filed by two women who allege they were assaulted at a Trump Hotel.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, by attorney Tony Buzbee, details disturbing allegations against the embattled music mogul.

One of the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe, claims a club promoter raped her at the Trump Hotel at Combs’ request after a party at Limelight. She further alleges that she and a friend were “held hostage” in the penthouse suite, where Combs and other men drugged and sexually assaulted them.

In addition, the first accuser recalls a separate incident from 1997, claiming she was assaulted at a Hamptons party hosted by Combs, where she worked as a bottle service attendant. According to her account, Combs allegedly ordered an associate to sexually assault her and was later seen naked while another man sodomized him.

A second unnamed woman also alleges she was sexually assaulted twice, once by Combs and later by other men at his direction. She claims Combs drugged her at the Trump Hotel penthouse and instructed a security guard to assault her while he watched.

In response, Combs’ legal team has dismissed the allegations as baseless and labeled the lawsuit a “publicity stunt” in a statement to TMZ.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”