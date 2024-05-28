Diddy’s Sean John eyewear brand removed by retailer

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has halted sales of Diddy’s company’s frames as the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul continues to deal with heavy backlash after video of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released online.

According to TMZ, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses stopped sales of the music mogul’s Sean John frames.

The entertainment media outlet noted that stores started removing the frames online in April and did the same last week at other locations.

Last week, Peloton announced that it would no longer play Diddy’s music on its platform.

Diddy has faced public scrutiny after CNN earlier this month published security camera footage of the rapper assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Diddy apologized for his actions in a video shared via Instagram on May 19.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in the video. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”

Cassie’s legal team issued a statement to Us Weekly that denounced the video as being “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”