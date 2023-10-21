Didistone makes shocking revelations about her father Koffi Olomide: “He paid columnists to insult my mother and me…”

Nothing is going well between Didistone and the fans of her father Koffi Olomide. The daughter of Grand Mopao made shocking revelations about her father on social networks a few hours ago.

Didi, as her father usually calls her, is very angry with him. Moreover, the young woman even got closer to Fally Ipupa, perceived as her father’s main enemy.

Indeed, this rapprochement between Stone and El Maravilloso is described as a “betrayal” by some Papa Rappa music lovers. And Didi was quick to explain.

An Internet user on Instagram identified under the name “Mandiki Adolphe” attacked Naïke in a comment on one of his posts. Bluntly, this Instagrammer called Koffi’s daughter a “traitor”.

Immediately, Didi wanted to reframe this Mopao fan in the same comment. “And he didn’t betray me,” she asked this Internet user.

Didi immediately revealed that he was the first to betray his family.

“When he paid columnists to insult my mother and me, what was that? “,