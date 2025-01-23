‘Didn’t give himself a pardon’: Trump puts Biden on notice over potential prosecution

President Donald Trump put former President Joe Biden on notice Wednesday that his failure to include himself as part of his flurry of last-minute pardons before departing from the White House could come back to haunt him.





The moment came during a preview of a Fox News interview with Trump set to air Wednesday night, which the network has billed as the president’s first “exclusive” Oval Office sit-down interview since his inauguration.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “And you know the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is he didn’t give himself a pardon.”

“And if you look at it, it all had to do with him,” Trump added.







Trump has for years alleged that the Biden administration “weaponized” the Justice Department against him and his allies, and insisted that the Biden family has been involved in corruption.





Capitol Hill has buzzed since Monday’s pardon spree by both Biden and Trump. The flurry of pardons included Biden preemptively pardoning a number of individuals who Trump signaled he would target for prosecution, including five of his family members, and members of the Jan. 6 select committee.





Trump, on the other hand, stirred several lawmakers – including some GOP senators – with his blanket pardon of Jan. 6 attackers.