Diego Casilli has lost both the Lusaka City Football Club and Lewanika Mall

High Court judge Chocho has even ordered Casilli to pay the costs and handover the two assets to the right owners.

This is according to the judgement made available to the media.

Casilli has lately been attacking government in a seemingly blackmailing state.

The high court has however said that he can appeal the loss though the people who him to court said that he committed an offence of forgery.