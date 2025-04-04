Diesel Price Drops Due to Market Competition



By Mary Kachepa



The first shipment of #diesel consisting three lots of 35,000 metric tonnes each, under the Open Access Framework have docked at the port of #Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.





Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services PETER MUMBA announced the development at a media briefing in Lusaka.



Mr. MUMBA said the arrival of the shipment proves that the open Access Framework is functioning as intended and has reinforced Government’s vision of a competitive, private sector driven fuel market.





He said sentiments suggesting that the #TAZAMA fuel tank farms in Tanzania are full and cannot accommodate open Access shipments are incorrect.



Mr. MUMBA also said the reduction in the price of diesel from K32.54 Ngwee to K30.23 Ngwee is as a result of the increased competition enabled by open access.





And TAZAMA Managing Director DAVISON THAWETHE said every month, there will be a tender floated for three lots for the 18 pre-qualified OMCs to bid for the supply of diesel.



Mr. THAWETHE said #OMCs wishing to join will have to wait for one year for the next pre-qualification process to supply diesel.





CREDIT:ZNBC

Ministry of Energy Zambia

Energy Regulation Board- ERB