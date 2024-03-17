DIFFERENCES WITH MOTHER-IN-LAW LEAD TO DIVORCE

A woman of Ndola has narrated in court how her mother-in-law scolds her whenever she has an argument with her husband.

In this case, Juliet Mwembe sued Bonnie Kabaila, a resident of Twapia Township, for divorce.

Mwembe told the court that she married Kabaila in 2017 after he paid K50 dowry.

The couple have one child. She said problems started when they began staying with Kabaila’s mother adding that she started meddling into their marriage and advised her husband to take her back to her mother’s place.

“Later on when we had an argument about us finding our own house, my mother-in-law told my husband to take me back to my mother’s house so that I can undergo marital training,” she said.

She said two months after she was taken back to her parents’ house, Kabaila took her clothes and plates and informed her that the marriage was over.

“He said his mother has already found him a wife to marry,” she said. Mwembe said her husband has even stopped supporting their child, which led her to drag him to court.

In defence, Kabaila told the court that his wife has jealousy issues and whenever the two argued, she threatened to kill herself.

When the case came up for judgment, presiding magistrate John Kabwe, sitting with Emeldah Masuwa, granted divorce and ordered Kabaila to pay Mwembe K5,000 as compensation in monthly instalments of K250.

“The child is also your responsibility and you will be giving the mother another K250 every month for child support and provide for all the basic needs,” the court ordered.