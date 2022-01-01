DIPLOMATIC RECALL RESCISSIONS SHOULD BE BASED ON QUALIFICATIONS AND NOT TRIBAL CONSIDERATIONS, SAYS CHIEF NZAMANE

Senior chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province has urged that the best way to handle diplomatic rescissions is for the diplomats to submit their qualifications and consider sending them back on that basis, and not on tribal considerations.

And chief Nzamane says he hopes to see a fulfillment of the electoral promises given to the Zambian people by the ruling UPND in 2022.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, chief Nzamane said qualifications should be the ultimate requisite for people to serve in foreign missions.

"I advise that the best way to handle the diplomatic issue (rescissions) is to allow the diplomats submit their CVs to consider their qualifications and consider sending them back into the service on that basis and not on any tribal concerns," chief Nzamane said. "When diplomats are serving some get to have the experience and therefore the best is to get their CVs and see what their qualifications are and then consider sending them back on that basis…