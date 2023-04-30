DIRECTIVE TO SELL VXs IS ALL ABOUT HICHILEMA’S EGO – CHAMA

Patriot Front national chairman Davies Chama has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to Secretary to Cabinet to sell Minister’s luxury VX vehicles is not about financial prudence, but about his pride and ego.

In an interview, Chama, who is also former defence minister, has said that President Hakainde Hichilema should learn to “think through what he intends to say before making certain decisions and pronouncements.”

He said that, while in opposition, the Head of State made a lot of political pronouncements and commitments, which he said President Hichilema is now regretting and feeling guilty about.

“They made a decision to do away with the Ministerial vehicles that we left, which were in good condition without consulting technocrats; permanent secretaries, ministers and other independent people. But the man thinks everything is centred on him and that is why he has been making such decisions and directives. He had made political pronouncements when in opposition, but those statements have not been actualised,” Chama said. “And because of that, he is guilty and wants to create a picture that he is committed to financial prudence. That directive from President Hakainde Hichilema is about his pride and ego. If that is not about his ego, he should not retain the Presidential vehicles that were procured for him upon assuming office, but also ensure that the luxury VX vehicles for the Presidency are sold. Unfortunately, everything that he does is centred on him.”

Chama said that even if the Ministerial vehicles were to be sold, government would not get 100 per cent from such an arrangement.

“If those vehicles were fetching $400,000 at the time of procurement, today they cannot be sold at the same price, but would be sold at $250,000 or $300,000. And that is why I am saying that government will not get 100 per cent from that transaction… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/directive-to-sell-vxs-is-all-about-hichilemas-ego-chama/