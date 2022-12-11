DIRECTOR OF PRICEWATER HOUSE KILLS WIFE

Tonderai Luwisi is a Director in PwC, Zambia. Today his children woke up to the horror that he had killed his wife in their Chudleigh home.



He has over 17 years auditing experience in the telecommunications, banking, manufacturing, public sector and mining industries in Zimbabwe and Zambia.



He also attempted to kill his daughter who is admitted to hospital and in critical condition.



He sent his son to East Park. Then sends a message to his son; “ow you are man of the house. The money and cards are on the table”.

Son arrives home to find dad gone, mom dead and sister bleeding.



Question if the son was there could he have also been killed while attempting to save his mom.