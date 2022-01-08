DISASTER STRIKES SDA CHURCH AGAIN: BETHESAIDA CHURCH BUILDING COLLAPSES, 2 COMFIRMED DEAD

By Jerome Mwambazi

The SDA church is in mourning again after Bethsaida church building collapsed this afternoon injuring several congregants and 2 are already comfirmed dead.

The church is located in Kasama West mission district near Chiba west.

The disaster occured after a heavy downpour coupled with a storm in the area, damaging the foundation of the church resulting in the walls falling inside.

An eye l witness comfirmed to this reporter that several congregants were severely injured.

Recently, the church in Lusaka lost 6 youths who drowned on Lake Kariba in a bizzare swimming competition on the man-made lake.