DISASTER STRIKES SDA CHURCH AGAIN: BETHESAIDA CHURCH BUILDING COLLAPSES, 2 COMFIRMED DEAD
By Jerome Mwambazi
The SDA church is in mourning again after Bethsaida church building collapsed this afternoon injuring several congregants and 2 are already comfirmed dead.
The church is located in Kasama West mission district near Chiba west.
The disaster occured after a heavy downpour coupled with a storm in the area, damaging the foundation of the church resulting in the walls falling inside.
An eye l witness comfirmed to this reporter that several congregants were severely injured.
Recently, the church in Lusaka lost 6 youths who drowned on Lake Kariba in a bizzare swimming competition on the man-made lake.