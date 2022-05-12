Disband your Moribund Media Team-Dr. Chanda Mfula Advises UPND

Some free advice for UPND: Disband your communication teams both in government and party.

You don’t have to fire anyone. Just reassign people to their strengths. You need a team whose foresight, insight and hindsight is 2020(s); some woke digital savvy nerds who you can spot and mobilise locally.

Many of them have the minds of Albert Einstein but are jobless because they live in a society that overlooks intellectual potential and special talent, and because jobs in government depend on who you know and not what you know.

That’s why those who know someone are ruling those who know something. To put it more crudely, those who can do something are often ignored in favour of those who can do someone.