Disband ZIALE

…The Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) must be disbanded if it has failed to live up to it’s mandate.

Under the doctrine of the “separation of powers” which entails the detachment of legislature, Judiciary and Executive from each other for being the three arms of government; ZIALE falling within the Judiciary pivots the role of ensuring that the high pendency of cases in our judicial system is dealt with expeditiously by adopting a multi-pronged approach which can easily be scored by enhanced number of graduates in the Bar as well as Bench and that is when ZIALE graduates an individual. No!

We have all sat for exams at one point or another – example given; Accounts in my case, What kind of an examination does ZIALE prepare to fail 300+ at once?

In addition to high pendency of cases in our judicial system, who does know that the poor have suffered enough for not accessing legal services due to exorbitant legal fees amidst the few lawyers?

This trend of holding the society at some kind ransom need to come to a complete end, if not, close ZIALE and think of something else practical and beneficial.

By: President Enock Roosevelt Tonga ERT of 3RD Liberation Movement 3RD-LM.

Monday, December 13, 2021.