DISCARDED MILES SAMPA NOW RUNNING WILD



Hell hath no fury like a politician for hire, after being used and then discarded.



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, who lent himself as a tool to destabilise Zambia’s largest opposition party, the Patriotic Front, through a government-sponsored convention, has become such a virulent critic of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) that he has virtually run wild.



Through a series of radio, television and Facebook posts, after a Lusaka court decision in his favour, Miles Sampa has launched a tirade against his erstwhile sponsors.

Miles Sampa has also tried to present a twisted narrative that he sought to hand the Patriotic Front back to Edgar Lungu, when he was, in fact, the person who called in Zambia Police officers to prevent the former President from entering the PF secretariat after, the Matero MP was declared party leader through the dubious convention.



But the truth is that Miles Sampa has turned against his UPND sponsors, after his own erratic behaviour led them to scheme to replace him with his own appointed Vice President, Robert Chabinga



Miles Sampa has now run wild with his anti-UPND rhetoric, to the extent of producing a list of names of individuals, some deceased, others imprisoned or sick, whom he says were prime targets of the UPND.



The list is a product of his fury for being used by the UPND, and then being discarded.



Can it get worse than this? Watch him closely.



Credit – @Zambian Whistleblower