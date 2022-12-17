Discussing Zambia’s External Debt With Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa- Alexander Nkosi



Alexander Nkosi

DISCUSSING ZAMBIA’S EXTERNAL DEBT WITH DR. SISHUWA SISHUWA

By Alexander Nkosi

Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa has shared an article indicating that the New Dawn Government has added at least USD2 billion to Zambia’s external debt in just a year.

Zambia’s official external debt is presented below:

The stock of public external debt amounted to USD14.71 billion as at end-September 2021. Of this amount, central Government external debt was USD12.99 billion while guaranteed and non-guaranteed external debt for State Owned Enterprises was USD1.56 billion and USD164.52 million.

The stock of public external debt amounted to USD14.87 billion as at end-June 2022. Of this amount, Central Government external debt

was USD13.25 billion while guaranteed and non-guaranteed external debt for State Owned Enterprises was USD1.50 billion and USD113.69 million.

