Disgraceful departure by Gary Nkombo- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote:

Disgraceful departure by Gary Nkombo

Minister of Local Government, Hon. Gary Nkombo and his delegation, protested at Umutomboko Ceremony by leaving early even before the Mwata Kazembe had performed the revered Dance of Conquest, the very symbolic reason of the ceremony.

Disgraceful!

Apparently, Nkombo was protesting at the organizers’ refusal to recognise him as Guest of Honour and the Mwata’s harsh words against the clearly unfair incaceration of Kawambwa MP, Hon.Nixon Chilangwa, Pambashe MP, Hon. Ronald Kaoma Chitotela and Kawambwa Town Council Chairperson, His Worship, Kalumba Chifumbe, who were charged and imprisoned on the alleged offence of malicious damage and torching the UPND Mahindra campaign vehicle in the August 2021 elections.

Nkombo was representing President Hakainde Hichilema and in my view, must have stomached the complaints, and attended the ceremony especially the Dance of Conquest.

So why did Government spend a lot of money, hiring planes and helicopters for their travel? To come and walk-out of the ceremony?