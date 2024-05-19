Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



Disillusion grows in Kenya as Biden hosts Ruto for a historic state visit

NAIROBI — Kenyan President William Ruto will begin a historic state visit to the US on May 23, the first by an African leader since Ghana’s John Kufuor in 2008. It will be the most significant display yet of Ruto’s emergence as a darling of the West and a leading voice for Africa.

Since his election as president in 2022, Ruto has built up his international profile through his advocacy on climate issues and calls for the reform of global financial institutions.

He hosted the inaugural Africa Climate Summit last year, and has made numerous high-profile trips, including a visit to China in October last year.

Back home, however, Ruto’s US state visit has been over-shadowed by widespread discontent over proposed tax hikes and the cost of living, as well as alleged government corruption and the government’s response to recent floods which killed over 160 people.

“Ruto has largely struggled to deliver on his promises of a radical economic transformation benefiting poor Kenyans,” Nairobi-based economist Anderson Njuki told Semafor Africa, referencing Ruto’s 2022 “Hustler” campaign, which was premised on empowering the poor and small business owners.

Cameron Hudson, a senior analyst at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it was crucial for Ruto to deliver tangible benefits for the average Kenyan for his visit to be considered a success.

“Ruto has spent a lot of time on the world stage, but unless benefits of all that travel begin to accrue to people other than Ruto himself he is likely to face mounting discontent,” he told Semafor Africa.