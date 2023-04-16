DISMISSAL OF LEMMY KAJOBA ELATES OYV

By Leah Ngoma

Operation Young Vote-OYV- Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has welcomed the dismissal of Lemmy Kajoba from the position of Inspector General of police saying the former police chief was not proactive in curbing political violence.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday this week dismissed Mr Kajoba and appointed Graphel Musamba as the new police chief.

Commenting on the development, Mr Nyirenda who says the dismissal is timely has charged that Mr Kajoba`s inertia in curbing political violence was evidenced by the recent clashes between socialist party and UPND cadres in full view of police officers in Serenje district ahead of the April 20, 2023 by-election in Muchinda ward.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyirenda has called on President Hichilema to also reshuffle or dismiss some cabinet ministers and appoint individuals that will effectively serve Zambians.

Mr Nyirenda says Zambians have for a long time been calling on President Hichilema to dismiss underperforming ministers hence the head of state should not wait any longer before replacing ministers that are incompetent.