DISPATCHING OF 5 CABINET MINISTERS IN MAYEMBE WARD TO DRUM UP SUPPORT FOR UPND CANDIDATE IN A WARD BY-ELECTION CRITICIZED

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Governance Activist Arden Matafwali is disappointed at the number of cabinet ministers who were dispatched to Mayembe Ward in Shiwanga’ndu District to drum up support for UPND candidate in the just ended ward by-elections.

5 cabinet ministers who include Education Minister Douglas Syakalima, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mpoha, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu and Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati were in Shiwanga’ndu District for the Mayembe ward by – election.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Matafwali says it is disheartening that the UPND which condemned such practices while in opposition are now engaging in similar behaviors as the former ruling patriotic front when they were in power.

Mr. Matafwali has condemned government for sending 5 cabinet ministers to drum up support for a ward councilor, saying it is a waste of public resources.

He is also disappointed that Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha abandoned his duties amidst a cholera outbreak in order to support a councilor in a ward by-election.

