DISPUTE ERUPTS BETWEEN ZAMSTATS AND CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION OVER 2022 CENSUS OF POPULATION AND HOUSING REPORT





A dispute erupted this morning during the presentation of the 2022 census of Population and Housing report when Civil Service Commission Chairperson Choolwe Beyani challenged its findings, describing them as illegal, un-procedural and declared them null and void.





Dr. Beyani who rose during the question and answer session said while the report was good, it contained a number of anomalies especially with regards to 15 wards where the findings gave statistics of population which is higher than the actual number of people.





He also questioned why Zambia Statistics Agency-ZAMSTATS was in a hurry to release the findings without addressing these discrepancies, noting that President Hakainde Hichilema had instructed that corrections be made before dissemination.



It was however revealed that Dr. Beyani was unaware that steps had already been taken to correct the errors, and that he had not been properly briefed by some ZAMSTATS officers who were dissatisfied with how the census was conducted.





In response, ZAMSTATS Board Chairperson Oliver Chinganya expressed surprise at the Civil Service Commission Chairperson raising this issue in such a public forum, suggesting it would have been more appropriate for a closed-door discussion.





The matter was eventually resolved by Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary in Charge of Planning and Administration Prudence Kaoma who affirmed that the report’s findings were credible and had followed the agreed-upon procedures.



PN