Disregard for Standing Orders: A Threat to Parliamentary Decorum- Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga

DANCING IN PARLIAMENT -Selective Enforcement of Rules



Disregard for Standing Orders: A Threat to Parliamentary Decorum



By Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga, MP



Yesterday’s events in Parliament have left many of us wondering about the state of our legislative body. As Honourable Member of Parliament for Mpika, I am compelled to express my shock and disappointment at the blatant disregard for standing orders displayed by some of my colleagues.



As the President concluded his address and the traditional drums were beaten, signaling his departure, I was astonished to see Honourable Anakoka and Honourable Mabenga, MPs for Luena and Mulobezi constituencies respectively, break into dance. This act is explicitly forbidden by our standing orders, which clearly state that no one should dance to the drums in the House.



Furthermore, these Honourable Members were adorned in attires that the speaker have ruled against before , another clear violation of our rules. Just last year, our Speaker ruled that traditional wear was not permitted in the House, citing the need to maintain decorum and respect for our institution. This ruling was enforced when MPs from Eastern and Northern regions attempted to wear traditional headgear and attire during the Ncwala and Umutomboko ceremonies.



What’s even more disturbing is that Honourable Samakayi of Mwinilunga constituency was also seen wearing a hat inside Parliament, another clear breach of our standing orders. It appears that some Members believe themselves to be above the rules, and this sets a dangerous precedent for our institution.



The question now is, what will our Speaker do when an official complaint is brought before her? Will she take appropriate action to enforce our standing orders, or will she turn a blind eye to this blatant disregard for our rules? The Speaker’s inaction would undermine her authority and the integrity of our Parliament.