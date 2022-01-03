DISSOLVE NHIMA MANAGEMENT ON ACCOUNT OF AUDITOR GENERALS REPORT – PHARMACEUTICAL EXPERT

Pharmaceutical Expert Jerome Kanyika has expressed shocked with recent revelations from the 2020 Auditor General’s report indicating that 74 percent of wasteful expenditure has been attributed to the National Health Insurance Management Authority.

Mr Kanyika says such statistics vindicate calls from stakeholders who have been calling for the abolishment of the Authority.

In an interview with Hot FM News, Mr Kanyika said government must seriously take advise from stakeholders and dissolve the NHIMA management in order to put to an end to the misuse of public funds.

Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe last week disclosed that 6 entities incurred wasteful expenditure amounting to K21million, of which 74 percent relates to NHIMA.