By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

There is a harrowing video on social-media that emerged this evening.

Details are scanty but here are some basic facts.

Thieves in Lusaka abducted a young lady identified as Pamela Ela. They invited and captured her, stole K13,000 and have made a video torturing and beating her with a metal bar, demanding more money from her family members.

Apparently she is among young entrepreneurs running a booth and earning a livelihood from mobile money transactions.

The Police should quickly help save this life and bring the criminal perpetrators to book as details such as the phone numbers the thieves were using is a good point to start.

Lillian Mutambo, who reached family members wrote;

Just from speaking to the family. The girl runs the booth as her business. They asked for business transaction and she followed them. They took K13,000 and demanded K15,000 from her family.

They have been sent K10,000 and demand K5,000 by tomorrow 11 hours or they will take her out.

The video was sent to the family via whats app via a new sim and later deactivated. Someone decided to leak the video, and they have since gone quiet. .

Unbelievable this is happening in Zambia. We need all human rights bodies to be involved, we need Muvi TV, ZNBC, Diamond TV to cover this story and Ministers making statements over this. Can women walk in the streets via organised protests for this young lady. We cannot watch this easily.

Her family is in discomfort. The police is aware and no reports of locating her so far. Please this 22 year old was busy doing her own business and was captured….Please contact the family rep on

+260 96 9435416

Freedom for Pamela is all we ask, we want her alive. Pam Ela hang in there darling. Please the IG this is an urgent matter.

#ReleasePamela