Divorce rumors surface again as Barack Obama attends Clippers game without Michelle

Former President Barack Obama enjoyed a night of basketball courtside at Wednesday’s Clippers game—though without his wife, Michelle.

Instead, he was spotted alongside Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder. Despite third-wheeling, Obama appeared to have a great time as the Clippers defeated the Pistons 123-115.

Obama received a standing ovation at the Clippers game when his presence was announced on the big screen at the new Intuit Dome, according to the New York Post.

The former president stood and waved to the crowd, enjoying the moment. His solo appearance, however, adds to growing speculation about his marriage, as he continues to be seen in public without Michelle.

Obama, 63, has made several recent public appearances without Michelle, fueling speculation about their marriage.

He also attended Donald Trump’s second inauguration alone in January after Michelle, a vocal Trump critic, skipped the event. She was also absent from President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, reportedly extending her holiday in Hawaii.

The night before the Clippers game, Obama was seen dining at Anajak Thai in Sherman Oaks with daughters Malia and Sasha—but once again, without Michelle.

Despite speculation about their marriage, Barack and Michelle Obama showed affection on Valentine’s Day, sharing heartfelt messages to each other on social media last month.

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away,” the former president wrote in a post on X along with a selfie of the two beaming together.

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!” she wrote with a heart emoji and the same selfie.