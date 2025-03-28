Divorced Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks AOC for not being married

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took potshots at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on “The Eric Bolling Show” this week, The Daily Beast reported — saying, among other things, that because she was unmarried, she lacked any real understanding of how the world works.

“This is a woman, she’s never been married, she has no children, she’s never had a job other than working in a bar,” said Greene, swatting aside growing speculation that Ocasio-Cortez could run for president in the future. “This is a woman that has really no life experience and has no life wisdom because she’s never done any of those things.”

Notably, Greene’s husband filed for divorce in 2022, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” amid rumors, documented by the Daily Mail a year prior, that she had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it,” said Greene in a statement at the time. “Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

While never having been married, Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to Riley Roberts, whom she has dated for roughly a decade since the two met as students at Boston University. When they got engaged in 2022, the report noted, she “said that she knew she found the one because Roberts wasn’t insecure by her independence or political success.”

Greene is best known for her promotion of far-right conspiracy theories, including QAnon content and the idea that wildfires may have been ignited by a Jewish space laser.