Divorcing Melinda Gates is the mistake I most regrets- Bill Gates

Bill Gates, 69, admitted his split from Melinda Gates, 60, after 27 years of marriage will always be the thing he regrets most in his life.

“I’m more cheerful now,” he admitted in an interview with the Times of London, published Saturday, but added that the unravelling of his marriage is “the mistake I most regret.”

He admitted he might have other failures, but the Microsoft co-founder, 69, said the divorce is “at the top of the list.”

“There are others but none that matter,” he said. “The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.”

The pair, who are both dating other people now, have maintained a friendly relationship following their split.

“Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values,” Bill said.

Elsewhere in the profile, the billionaire said the couple’s marriage kept him “grounded” as he created his trillion-dollar company.

Bill and Melinda married in 1994 and share kids Jennifer, 28, Rory, 25, and Phoebe, 22. The couple confirmed their split in May 2021, though they’d been separated for a year before the announcement.