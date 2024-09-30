DJ Akademiks Explains Why Jay-Z Has Media People Who Protect Him Against Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj continues to rally against Jay-Z and company over a couple of different reasons, including the Super Bowl halftime show and a shady TIDAL deal. As you can imagine, plenty of fans and celebrities alike came forward to defend Hov, even if the Trinidadian MC’s words ring truer for other factions online. However, many people wonder why he hasn’t responded. Is it because the New York rapper is too busy being a billionaire or something deeper? Well, DJ Akademiks thinks it’s the former, as he recently spoke on his livestream about how Jay set up a lot of media figures to defend him.

Moreover, DJ Akademiks started off by saying that Jay-Z, despite his feuds, followed the template for anyone who reached his level of success, one in a white supremacist, capitalist system that Ak says Black people have always been told they can’t reach. But Jay did. The media personality says that his business moves have always worked, albeit at the cost of co-opting culture on occasion. But then, the streamer got into the 54-year-old’s relationships with the media, which was his big overall point.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks posited that Jay-Z also set up a lot of people in powerful media and business positions. “Don’t you realize that Jay-Z don’t got to respond to nothing?” he theorized. “If you critique Jay-Z, there’s like ten n***as that jump out the window that instantly start backing him up. And if you look at it, they’re not just doing it just because of no reason. They usually have some sort of financial incentive or some type of tie.” A recent example of this was how Stephen A. Smith and Nicki Minaj have gone back and forth over her criticism of the Roc Nation boss, which is what Ak was reacting to in the first place.

Then, DJ Akademiks spoke on how Jay-Z’s influence spreads far beyond music and entertainment media, and brought up how Dame Dash has similar issues with him to those that Nicki Minaj has. Specifically, he couldn’t make a judgement call on Stephen A. Smith, as he’s unfamiliar with his business ventures. But maybe you don’t see these connections and relationships as negatively as others do.