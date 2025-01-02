DJ Diplo admits he’s on LSD during CNN’s New Year Eve’s live show

Diplo rang in 2025 in a way that left CNN hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper—and viewers—stunned.

During a live virtual appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast from Times Square, the world-famous DJ revealed he was under the influence of LSD.

Lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD (from German Lysergsäure-diethylamid), is a potent psychedelic drug that intensifies thoughts, emotions, and sensory perception.

The exchange began when Andy Cohen, known for his candid style, asked Diplo about the most unconventional place he had taken LSD. Without missing a beat, Diplo responded calmly, “Right now.”

The revelation left Cohen visibly shocked, while Cooper doubled over in laughter at the unexpected confession. Regaining his composure, Cohen pressed further, asking if Diplo was truly “tripping right now.” The DJ casually confirmed, “Yeah.”

This wasn’t Diplo’s first admission of experimenting with LSD. In 2023, he revealed on Instagram that he ran the Los Angeles Marathon while tripping on acid. Later that year, in an interview with Esquire magazine, he shared that he uses the drug to experience more intense thoughts and emotions.

The surreal moment during the live broadcast added an unforgettable twist to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, blending humor and shock in a way that has since gone viral.