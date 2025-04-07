DJ Finzo fired from Lesedi FM over allegations of accepting bribe for airplay



Lesedi FM has reportedly cut ties with popular radio personality DJ Finzo amid allegations of accepting bribe from artists, according to a report by Sunday World.





Real name Phinel Sefatsa, DJ Finzo served as a music compiler at the SABC-owned station. He was allegedly dismissed by Lesedi FM’s Programmes Manager, Mannini Nyokong, after allegedly admitting to receiving money from the Free State music duo, Geshlido.





Sunday World claims that Finzo, who hails from Senekal in the Free State, allegedly received R5,000 from the duo.

However, during a reported meeting with Nyokong, Geshlido allegedly complained that despite the payment, their music was not being played.



In his defense, DJ Finzo allegedly stated that the money was not a bribe, but rather a payment for a performance booking with the duo. He claimed he was being targeted by individuals intent on removing him from the station.